Ford Recalls F-Series Trucks Over Loss of Steering

Recall of 116,000 vehicles include 2020-2021 Ford F-250, Ford F-350 and Ford F-450 trucks.

December 8, 2025 — A Ford F-Series recall involves nearly 116,000 trucks at risk of losing steering control.

The recall includes 2020-2021 Ford F-250, Ford F-350 and Ford F-450 trucks equipped with steering column upper shafts that may detach from the steering columns.

That thought should scare any Ford driver, and their occupants.

According to Ford:

"The steering column upper shaft hard slider does not satisfy anti-pull apart load specifications."

Ford is aware of at least three complaints, seven warranty claims, and other reports received the past five years. However, Ford is not aware of any crash or injury reports.

Final Ford truck recall letters are expected to be mailed between December 26 and December 31, 2025.

Ford dealers will inspect the steering column upper shafts to look for evidence of extension. Parts that do not pass inspection will be replaced. Parts that pass inspection will be modified to improve pull-apart retention.

Ford truck owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about steering recall number 25S94.