Ford recalls 129,000 Escapes equipped with panoramic sunroofs.

December 6, 2025 — Ford has recalled more than 129,000 Escape SUVs because of problems with the rear liftgates.

Recalled are 2020-2022 Ford Escapes and 2025 Ford Escapes with liftgate hinge covers that may be loose and may become detached from the Escapes.

And the recalled Ford Escapes are equipped with panoramic roofs.

For 2020 to 2022 vehicles, Escape liftgate hinge cover attachments were not fully attached during assembly, and for 2025 Escapes, the covers can detach due to adhesion issues.

According to Ford:

"[D]etachment may result from loss of adhesion between DUAL LOCK™ attachment feature and the vehicle’s panoramic roof frame due to a supplier quality issue and potential contact between the vehicle’s liftgate and hinge covers during liftgate opening due to hinge covers being installed in an over-flush condition."

As of November 21, Ford was aware of 1,835 warranty claims of the liftgate hinge covers becoming detached from Escapes in the U.S. However, there have been no crash or injury reports.

Ford Escape customers should watch for liftgate hinge covers that are not fully flush with the roofs, and pay attention to rattling or wind noise while driving.

A Ford Escape liftgate hinge cover replacement recall in Canada includes 20,521 SUVs.

Ford has issued about 140 safety recalls in 2025 and it's an understatement to say dealers are a little busy. So Ford dealers will reinstall or replace any missing liftgate hinge covers, but there is no date for when that will happen.

Ford Escape liftgate hinge cover replacement recall letters will be mailed between January 15 and January 22, 2026. Second recall letters will be mailed when dealers have what they need.

Ford Escape owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to liftgate hinge cover recall number 25SD6.