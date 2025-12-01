Ford Hybrid Battery Fire Risk Causes Another Recall

Ford Escape Hybrid and Lincoln Corsair Hybrid vehicles were also recalled nearly a year ago.

December 1, 2025 — More than 29,000 Ford Escape Hybrid and Lincoln Corsair Hybrid vehicles are recalled again after they were recalled for battery problems in December 2024.

Those vehicles will need to be repaired again.

The recall involves 2020-2024 Ford Escape Hybrid and 2021-2024 Lincoln Corsair plug-in hybrid vehicles that may have high voltage battery cells that can suffer from internal short circuits and battery failures.

Additionally, a high voltage battery cell short circuit can cause battery thermal venting fires.

Ford hybrid owners are advised to only use "Auto EV" mode and limit the maximum charge of the battery until the vehicles are repaired.

The previous hybrid battery recall repair had dealerships updating the battery energy control module software to add an enhanced capability to detect battery cell anomalies indicating the conditions leading to short circuiting.

In the event of anomaly detection, the software provides a warning to the driver and battery charging is stopped to reduce the risk of electrical shorting. However, Ford learned the hybrid battery recall repairs didn't prevent problems.

As of November 5th, Ford was aware of seven cases of battery cell venting on vehicles that had earlier been repaired, but all the incidents occurred on Ford Kuga Hybrid SUVs in Europe.

The Ford hybrid battery recall involves 8,751 vehicles in Canada.

Ford is working on how dealers will repair the vehicles, so interim battery recall letters will be mailed December 1, 2025. Second hybrid recall letters will be mailed when dealerships are ready to perform repairs.

Ford Escape Hybrid and Lincoln Corsair Hybrid owners with concerns should call 866-436-7332 and ask about hybrid battery recall number 25SC4.