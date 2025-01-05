Ford Escape Hybrids and Lincoln Corsair Hybrids Recalled

Ford and Lincoln recall 20,000 hybrid vehicles after vehicles suffered battery problems.

January 5, 2025 — Ford Escape Hybrids and Lincoln Corsair Hybrids may need new battery packs if the battery cells are defective.

Recalled are more than 20,000 model year 2020-2024 Ford Escape Hybrid and 2021-2024 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid vehicles equipped with high voltage batteries that could suffer from internal short circuits and battery failures.

According to Ford:

"The high voltage cell’s separator layer between its cathode and anode may be susceptible to damage as a result of the cell manufacturing process. Separator damage may result in a cell internal short circuit."

Ford opened a battery investigation in September 2024 following three reports from Europe, and all three incidents occurred to Samsung batteries. Samsung batteries have caused serious problems with vehicles made by other automakers.

A vehicle may lose its propulsion system if a battery cell short circuits, but steering and braking remain. A battery fire is also possible due to thermal venting of the battery.

A driver should also see a “Stop Safely Now” message.

Ford dealers will update the battery energy control module software and possibly replace the high voltage battery packs once recall letters are mailed January 20, 2025.

Ford hybrid owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's hybrid battery recall number is 24S79.