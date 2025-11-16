Ford Explorer Inflatable Seat Belt Recall Needed, Says Lawsuit

New York lawsuit alleges the second-row inflatable seat belts fail to protect occupants.

November 16, 2025 — A class action lawsuit alleges a Ford Explorer inflatable seat belt recall should have been issued long ago but wasn't.

Without a recall, second-row occupants are allegedly in danger due to defective inflatable seat belts.

The Ford Explorer inflatable seat belt class action lawsuit currently includes:

"All persons or entities who purchased a Class Vehicle in the State of New York, primarily for personal, family or household purposes."

According to the Explorer owner who sued, Ford knew the second-row inflatable seat belts were defective and dangerous when the vehicles were first sold. But even knowing occupants could be killed or injured, Ford supposedly covered up the defects and didn't warn the public of the dangers.

The class action says Ford began offering inflatable second-row seat belts in 2011 Explorers, which are similar to airbags in the seat belt shoulder straps.

But the lawsuit alleges the inflatable seat belt systems are defective and can trigger airbag warning lights. The class action further alleges the latching systems are defective and can cause the seat belt to unintentionally release. The seat belts can also purportedly close and remain closed.

New York plaintiff Jeffrey Terrell complains Ford should have issued an Explorer inflatable seat belt recall for 2011-2019 models.

The plaintiff says he purchased a certified pre-owned 2017 Ford Explorer XLT in 2022 from a Ford dealership. The plaintiff contends he has experienced problems with the Explorer second-row inflatable seat belts several times.

He complains his elderly mother sits in the back seat and has experienced problems with the seat belt releasing. He also has to "help her unlock the belt, and at times the latching mechanism sticks."

"Plaintiff has presented his vehicle for repairs at Ford dealerships but has not been advised of the Second Row Seatbelt Defect, and to his knowledge, the defect has not been repaired by Ford."

After this the plaintiff paid $405 to file his class action lawsuit for more than $5 million.

Ford Explorer Inflatable Seat Belt Recall Allegedly Needed

There has been no Ford Explorer inflatable seat belt recall, but the lawsuit references other actions Ford has instituted regarding the inflatable belts.

Issued to dealerships in July 2015, a Ford technical service bulletin (TSB 15-0113) about diagnostic trouble codes said:

“Some 2014-2016 Explorer vehicles equipped with second row inflatable seat belts may exhibit an air bag warning light illuminated with DTC B141B and/or B141C.”

Ford dealers were told to replace the terminals with new terminals and wiring assemblies in the second-row seats.

The TSB was later issued as TSB 16-0001.

Then in January 2022, Ford announced customer satisfaction program 21B11.

"Certain 2014-2016 Model Year Explorer Vehicles 2nd Row Inflatable Seat Belt: In all of the affected vehicles, the air bag light may illuminate as a result of a worn or damaged connection to the rear inflatable seat belt connector." — Customer Satisfaction Program 21B11

The program lasted a year, and dealers were told to "inspect both second row seat wire harnesses for internal wire damage and reposition or replace as necessary."

Even with the TSB and customer program, the plaintiff complains a Ford Explorer inflatable seat belt recall is still necessary, and he says Ford's actions have harmed consumers and placed the public at risk. In addition, the plaintiff claims the Explorers have lost value due to the second-row inflatable seat belts.

The Ford Explorer inflatable seat belt lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Jeffrey Terrell v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by McCune Law Group, and Fieger, Fieger, Kenney & Harrington, P.C.