Ford Edge Brake Line Recall Ends Federal Investigation

Ford and Lincoln brake hoses were rupturing and allowing brake fluid to leak.

November 7, 2025 — A Ford Edge brake line recall has closed a federal investigation into rear brake hose failures in 2015-2017 Ford Edge SUVs.

Edge owners complained their vehicles lost braking ability after the SUVs were supposedly repaired during an August 2020 brake line recall of 2015-2018 Ford Edge vehicles.

The recall, which also included 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles, involved the front brake lines that could rupture and leak brake fluid.

"Ford identified the cause of this safety defect as a consistent localized failure of the internal reinforcement braid of the brake hose due to cyclic fatigue via tensile/bending and torsional inputs during suspension and steering articulations." — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

But Ford Edge owners continued to complain about rear brake line failures and brake fluid leaks which caused increased stopping distances. Dozens of owners complained the Edge brake pedals went to the floorboards.

Ford said it couldn't find any specific root cause for the brake hose failures and told NHTSA vehicle brake lines can rupture for many reasons.

Ford Edge owners complained about certain symptoms and problems, while Ford described less severe conditions.

However, Ford announced another brake line recall in August 2025 which included 2015-2018 Ford Edge and 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles, bringing the total number of recalled vehicles to about 500,000. But even with the recall, Ford still has not fully determined the root cause of the brake line failures.

NHTSA closed its probe based on Ford's brake line recall, but safety regulators will continue to monitor complaints about brake hose failures.