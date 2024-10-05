Ford Edge Brake Hose Recall May Be Needed

U.S. opens investigation into complaints about brake hose failures in 2015-2017 Edge SUVs.

October 5, 2024 — Ford Edge brake hose failures are under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration following 36 complaints alleging a loss of braking ability in 2015-2017 Ford Edge SUVs.

Ford Edge owners report they lost braking ability because the rear brake hoses failed, and owners had no warning of a problem.

At the least, Ford Edge owners were faced with increased stopping distances.

Some Ford Edge owners who complained said their vehicles had been previously repaired for braking problems.

In August 2020, Ford recalled nearly 559,000 model year 2015-2018 Ford Edge and 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX SUVs for braking hose problems. But the recall involved the front brake jounce hoses, not the rear brake hoses.

In the 2020 Ford recall, the automaker learned the front brake jounce hoses ruptured and leaked brake fluid which caused drivers problems when stopping the vehicles.

Though repairs didn't directly affected the rear brake hoses, dealers were told to replace the front brake jounce hoses with new hoses made with different materials.

NHTSA didn't announced more details about the Ford Edge rear brake hose failure investigation, but federal investigators will look into the severity of the problem and decide if a recall is the best choice.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the investigation.