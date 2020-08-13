Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX Recalled For Brake Hoses

Nearly 559,000 Ford SUVs recalled for front brake jounce hoses that may leak fluid.

August 13, 2020 — A Ford front brake jounce hose recall has been ordered for nearly 559,000 model year 2015-2018 Ford Edge and 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX SUVs.

The front brake jounce hoses could rupture and leak brake fluid, causing drivers problems with stopping the vehicles.

Once the brake fluid reservoirs drop below certain levels, brake warning lights will illuminate, the brake pedals will travel too far and increased stopping distances will occur.

Ford says nearly 489,000 Edge and MKX vehicles are recalled in the U.S., 62,876 are recalled in Canada and 7,140 SUVs are recalled in Mexico.

Ford is not aware of any crashes or injuries, but dealerships will need to replace the front brake jounce hoses with new hoses made with revised materials.

The 2015-2018 Ford Edge SUVs were built from June 25, 2014, to December 21, 2017, and the 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles were built from November 11, 2014, to December 21, 2017.

Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 20S42.

No additional details have been released, but CarComplaints.com will update this page when the government releases those details.