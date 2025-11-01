Rebuilt Ford 10R80 Transmission Recall: Missing T10 Bearings

Rebuilt Ford 10R80 transmissions may not engage or hold PARK due to missing T10 bearings.

November 1, 2025 — About 35,000 rebuilt Ford 10R80 transmissions are recalled to check if they are missing T10 bearings.

The remanufactured Ford 10R80 automatic transmissions were used as service repair parts, but a transmission with a missing T10 bearing could lead to misalignment between the park pawl and the parking gear.

This means the rebuilt 10R80 transmission won't shift into or hold PARK.

The problem was caused by an assembly operator at the transmission remanufacturer supplier who failed to install the T10 bearing on the output shaft during assembly.

Ford says a driver may notice harsh shifts, a shudder or vibration, getting stuck in certain gears or an illuminated check engine light.

The vehicle will also set with one or more of these diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs): P0715, P0716, P0717, P0720, P0721, P0722, P0762, P0791, P0792, P0793, P07E4, P0962, P1706, P215C, P2702, P2703, P2745, P2746 or P2747.

A Ford dealer may have installed a defective 10R80 transmission in a vehicle, or it's possible a dealership sold an over-the-counter rebuilt 10R80 transmission with a missing T10 bearing.

As for which vehicles may be involved, Ford believes specific 2017-2021 F-150, Explorer, Expedition, Mustang, Ranger, Transit and Lincoln Navigator vehicles may be affected. However, everything depends on when the vehicle was built and where, and Ford is still collecting all that information.

The problem was discovered in July when a 2019 Ford Mustang customer complained the car would not stay in PARK. Over the next months engineers determined the PARK problem always manifested before the vehicles had 8,000 miles.

Interim rebuilt Ford 10R80 transmission recall letters will be mailed between December 1 and December 5, 2025. Second recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready to make repairs.

But fair warning, Ford has issued 134 safety recalls so far in 2025 and dealerships are swamped (and behind) with repairs.

If the vehicle has less than 8,000 miles on it since the rebuilt 10R80 transmission was installed, the dealer will verify if the T10 bearing is installed. Ford will have to replace the entire 10R80 transmission if the T10 bearing is missing.

Owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's rebuilt 10R80 transmission recall number is 25SB3.

Ford 10R80 transmissions have been the subjects of several class action lawsuits over the years, as you can see here.