Another Ford Backup Camera Recall: 291,000 Trucks

Ford F-Series Super Duty 360-degree cameras may have problems in certain lighting conditions.

October 18, 2025 — A Ford 360-degree camera recall affects more than 291,000 model year 2020-2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty, Ford F-350 Super Duty and Ford F-450 Super Duty trucks because the 360-degree camera systems may not display the rearview images.

But Ford says the problem seems to occur only in certain lighting conditions.

According to Ford:

"When one or more cameras are exposed to significantly different light than other cameras, the system's automatic exposure compensation, which attempts to balance the overall scene, may cause the camera(s) image to appear severely underexposed or overexposed."

Ford learned of a problem in August when a Super Duty truck customer complained about a dark rearview camera image when backing into a dark area. Engineers were able to replicate the 360-degree camera problem and found issues with the light exposure balance.

As of September 20, Ford is aware of 10 camera failure reports with the first report occurring on January 20, 2022, but there have been no crash or injury reports.

Ford has issued about 15 camera recalls in 2025 and it was camera-related recalls that cost Ford a federal penalty of $165 million in November 2024.

Ford dealerships will update the Super Duty image processing module software. Things begin when Ford mails interim Super Duty truck recall letters October 20, 2025, letting owners know about the problem. However, second recall letters won't be mailed until dealers are ready to make repairs, likely in March 2026.

Ford Super Duty truck owners with questions may call 866-436-7332 and ask about 360-degree camera recall number 25SA8.