Ford Mustang Recall Involves 355,000 Cars

October 18, 2025 — Ford has recalled nearly 355,000 Mustangs because road salt and water can corrode the front seat belt anchor pretensioner cables.

The recalled 2015-2017 Ford Mustang cables can break from corrosion and leave the seat belts fairly useless.

"Exposure to a corrosive environment (where use of road salt is prevalent in winter months as an example) may result in this condition. The seatbelt anchor pretensioner assembly is contacted by carpet and underlayment which can become wet with salt water and remain saturated for a length of time, increasing the risk of cable corrosion." — Ford

The problem goes back to December 2023 when Transport Canada opened a defect investigation related to reports of driver’s side seat belt anchor pretensioner cable corrosion on 2015-2017 Ford Mustangs resulting in partial or complete separation of the cables.

In July 2024, Ford approved Harvest Program 24H02 to collect affected parts of Mustangs.

Out of 305 Ford Mustangs in Canada and the U.S., 33 showed evidence of at least some corrosion at the anchor pretensioner cable area, with two of the 33 cables having separated from the anchor pretensioner assemblies.

A Ford Mustang recall in Canada includes 21,803 cars.

Ford says dealers will trim and remove sections of the carpet and underlayment that are in contact with the driver and front passenger seat belt anchor pretensioner cables. Ford dealers will also inspect the driver and seatbelt anchor pretensioner cables, using pictures in the technical instructions for guidance.

Dealers will replace the anchor pretensioner assemblies if corrosion is discovered.

This is Ford's 120th safety recall of 2025 and dealerships are a tad bit busy coping with all the necessary repairs and getting replacement parts from Ford.

According to Ford, Mustang owners will be contacted in October warning them about the problem, then second Mustang recall letters will be mailed when dealerships have replacement parts. That will likely be in January 2026.

Ford Mustang owners with questions about the front seat belt anchor pretensioner cable recall should call 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this pretensioner cable recall is 25S92.