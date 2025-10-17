Ford's 115th Safety Recall of 2025: Engine Block Heaters

Ford recalls more than 59,000 vehicles and warns owners not to plug in the engine block heaters.

October 16, 2025 — A Ford engine block heater recall has been issued for more than 59,000 vehicles and Ford is warning owners not to plug in the heaters until they are replaced.

The engine block heater recall involves these Ford and Lincoln models.

2016-2019 Lincoln MKC

2016-2023 Ford Explorer

2019-2020 Ford Fusion

2019-2024 Ford Ranger

2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair

2020-2022 Ford Escape

2021-2024 Ford Bronco

2021-2024 Ford Bronco Sport

2022-2024 Ford Maverick

The automaker says the engine block heater (part numbers GJ7T-6A051-AA and GJ7T-6A051-BA) can crack and leak coolant. This can cause a short circuit when the heater is plugged in, which can then cause a fire.

Take note of this from Ford:

"The risk of underhood fire is increased when the block heater is plugged into a 110-volt electrical supply without a functional circuit breaker or Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) power outlet."

Ford found the heater solder joints can crack and allow coolant to enter the engine block heater. The coolant evaporates and leaves behind salt deposits that can accumulate and corrode the electrical connections. The salt can also form a "salt bridge" that is electrically conductive, causing a short circuit.

Customers should be aware of leaked coolant, a loss of heat in the cabins, overheated powertrain units and low coolant warning lights. Those are in addition to odors or smoke.

According to Ford, the majority of the incidents occurred in Canada.

Considering this is Ford's 115th safety recall of 2025, dealers are behind on getting parts and performing repairs. Interim Ford engine block heater recall letters will be mailed between October 15 and October 24, 2025. Second recall letters will be mailed when dealers have the replacement heaters, expected to be in February 2026.

Ford and Lincoln owners may call 866-436-7332. Ford's engine block heater recall number is 25SA4.