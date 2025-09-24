Ford Bronco Fuel Pump Recall Closes Investigation

2021 Ford Bronco fuel pumps failed and caused the vehicles to stall.

September 24, 2025 — A Ford Bronco fuel pump failure investigation is now closed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Owners of 2021 Ford Broncos complained the low pressure fuel pumps failed while driving and caused the Broncos to stall without the ability to restart the vehicles.

NHTSA found the Broncos lost fuel pressure and the flow of fuel from the fuel delivery modules when the fuel pumps failed.

"The root cause is reduced internal clearance in the fuel pump, increasing friction and sensitivity to vapor lock. Fuel blockage from contamination inside the jet pump also contributed to the failure. Ford stated that the contamination source was unknown." — NHTSA

A Ford fuel pump recall was issued in July 2025 after the automaker determined the fuel pumps were modified in June 2021 which produced fuel pump chambers that didn't have enough internal clearance.

Safety regulators found about 1,000 Ford vehicles that were included in the investigation but not included in the July recall.

Ford told NHTSA the fuel pump failure rate for the non-recalled vehicles was extremely low compared to the recalled vehicles, so safety regulators will continue to monitor fuel pump complaints.

The government has closed its Ford Bronco fuel pump failure investigation based on the recall.