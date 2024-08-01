Ford Bronco Fuel Pump Problems Lead to Investigation

2021 Ford Bronco owners complain the fuel pumps failed without warning while driving.

July 31, 2024 — Ford Bronco fuel pump problems have caused a U.S. federal investigation following complaints which claim the low-pressure fuel pumps in 2021 Broncos failed.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says about 45,500 Bronco SUVs are involved, and if there is a fuel pump problem it could be much larger because multiple Ford and Lincoln models are equipped with the same fuel pumps.

Drivers of 2021 Ford Broncos complain the fuel pump problems occurred while driving. The pump failures happened without warning and caused the Broncos to stall without the ability to restart the engines.

Bronco owners had to replace the low-pressure fuel pumps.

NHTSA didn't announce more details about the 2021 Ford Bronco fuel pump problems or investigation, but the government will also check into other models equipped with the same fuel pumps.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Bronco fuel pump investigation.