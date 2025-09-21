Ford Taurus B-Pillar Trim Recall Affects 102,000 Cars

Ford says the B-pillar trim can become a road hazard when the trim detaches.

September 21, 2025 — A Ford Taurus recall involves 102,000 cars equipped with driver and front passenger B-pillar door trim that may detach while driving.

The Ford recall involves 2016-2019 Taurus vehicles with B-pillar trim that needs to be repaired or replaced.

Called a B-pillar trim applique, if it detaches it can become a road hazard to other drivers.

According to Ford:

"Applique detachment may result from incomplete adhesion of the part to door sheet metal during installation at the vehicle assembly plant on vehicles built after a process change that stopped the use of hand rollers that aided operators in ensuring complete adhesion of the part."

Ford Taurus drivers may notice wind or rattling noise when driving, and they may see loose trim at the top front doors.

Ford recalled Explorers in June because of missing B-pillar trim. But Ford also found warranty claims about Taurus B-pillar trim.

Ford knows of at least 452 B-pillar warranty claims, but there have been no crash or injury reports.

Initial 2016-2019 Taurus B-pillar trim recall letters will be mailed September 22, 2025, then final recall letters will likely be mailed in December.

Ford Taurus owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about B-pillar trim recall number 25S91.