Toyota UA80 Transmission Problems Cause Lawsuit

Lexus and Toyota 8-speed transmissions, torque converters and software allegedly defective.

February 17, 2026 — A Toyota UA80 transmission lawsuit has been filed after customers complained about problems with the 8-speed transmissions.

In addition to the Toyota UA80 transmission, the class action lawsuit alleges the torque converters and software are also defective in these vehicles.

2017-present Toyota Highlander

2019-present Toyota RAV4

2023-present Toyota Grand Highlander

2017-2024 Toyota Camry

2017-2020 Toyota Sienna

2019-2022 Toyota Avalon

2019-present Lexus ES 350

2021-present Lexus ES 250

2023-present Lexus RX 350

2022-present Lexus NX 250

2022-present Lexus NX 350

2024-present Lexus TX 350

According to the lawsuit, the UA80 transmission problems are caused when too much heat builds up inside the transmission. This causes the transmission fluid to burn which prematurely wears down the transmission. Once the transmission fails the vehicle will stall.

Software problems also reportedly cause early upshifts of the transmission and torque converter clutch engagements. The lawsuit claims this further wears out the UA80 components and causes overheating.

According to the transmission class action, customers may face multiple symptoms associated with the UA80 transmission problems.

"Both defects are inherently dangerous as a faulty transmission can cause a vehicle to act in unintended ways, as a defective transmission may not be able to engage or stay in gear, cause slipped gears, cause fluid leaks, cause delayed shifts, cause missed gear shifts, cause delayed engagement and harsh shifting, cause burning smells and unusual noises, as well as cause the vehicle to lose power."

The plaintiffs complain none of this should be happening because Toyota has purportedly known about the UA80 transmission problems since at least August 2016.

The class action references numerous actions by Toyota regarding the supposed UA80 transmission problems, including technical service bulletins, tech tips and customer satisfaction programs. These allegedly prove Toyota knew of the transmission problems long ago.

The UA90 transmission problems have also caused customers to lose money while decreasing the vehicle values, according to the plaintiffs.

The Toyota UA80 transmission lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Edward Pszwaro / New Jersey / 2024 Toyota Camry SE

Javier Diaz / New York / 2024 Lexus TX

Amanda Peterson / Indiana / 2018 Toyota Camry XLE

Christopher Hovey Indiana / 2023 Lexus ES 350

The Toyota UA80 transmission class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Pszwaro, et al., v. Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Joseph Santoli, Esq., and Bruce H. Nagel, Esq.