Toyota Supra Starter Recall Issued Again

About 800 Toyota Supra starters are recalled because they can overheat and catch fire.

February 6, 2026 — A Toyota Supra starter recall involves about 800 vehicles equipped with engine starters that can fail or catch fire.

A previous Toyota Supra starter recall was issued in 2025 for 2020-2022 cars.

The latest recall includes 2021-2023 Supras that should not be left unattended with the engines running. Drivers should also stop using the remote start features for now.

Toyota says the Supra starters can have problems internally and fail to start the engines. It's also possible the starters may overheat and catch fire.

Toyota will replace the Supra engine starters with improved versions after recall letters are mailed by the end of March 2026.

Toyota Supra owners may call the automaker at 800-331-4331.