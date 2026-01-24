Toyota Recalls 174,000 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid Trucks

Rearview camera displays may get stuck on rearview images or may appear black.

January 24, 2026 — A Toyota Tundra backup camera recall involves more than 174,000 trucks equipped with display screens that may get stuck on the rearview camera images or appear black.

The recall includes 2024-2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks that may fail to show the backup camera images when shifted into REVERSE.

The problem is a violation of federal safety standards.

More than 12,000 of the Toyota trucks are recalled in Canada.

Toyota expects to mail Tundra recall letters by late March 2026 and dealers will update the parking assist ECU software.

However, more details about the recall have not been announced.

Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid owners with questions should call 800-331-4331.