Toyota Hybrid Vehicles Recalled to Prevent Fires

About 58,000 vehicles recalled due to loose bolts in the hybrid powertrain inverters.

December 17, 2025 — Toyota hybrid problems have caused a recall of about 58,000 Camry Hybrid and Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles.

Recalled are 2025-2026 Toyota Camry Hybrid and 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles that have bolts that can become loose inside the inverters in the hybrid powertrains.

A loose bolt can cause a fire or the vehicle may lose motive power while driving, a dangerous condition in traffic.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released details about the hybrid recall, but owners will be contacted by the middle of February 2026. Toyota didn't explain how dealerships will repair the vehicles.

A Toyota Hybrid recall in Canada affects 2,411 vehicles.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when NHTSA releases details about the recall, but owners may learn more by calling Toyota at 800-331-4331.