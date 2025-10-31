Toyota Backup Camera Problems Cause Recall of 1.2 Million Vehicles

— A Toyota backup camera recall involves more than 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the camera images may freeze or not display when shifting into REVERSE.
Toyota says these models are recalled due to the backup camera problems, but the automaker didn't announce which model years are affected.
Recalled Toyota Vehicles
- Toyota bZ4X
- Toyota Camry
- Toyota Crown
- Toyota Crown Signia
- Toyota Grand Highlander
- Toyota Highlander
- Toyota Land Cruiser
- Toyota Mirai
- Toyota Prius
- Toyota RAV4
- Toyota Sienna
Recalled Lexus Vehicles
- Lexus ES
- Lexus GX
- Lexus LC
- Lexus LS
- Lexus LX
- Lexus NX
- Lexus RX
- Lexus RZ
- Lexus TX
According to Toyota:
"Under certain circumstances, the backup camera image in the subject vehicles may not be displayed or may freeze briefly after being displayed while reversing. If this occurs while the vehicle is being reversed, the vehicle may not meet a federal safety standard, and there can be an increased risk of a crash with a person behind the vehicle."
The backup camera image recall includes more than 99,000 vehicles in Canada.
Lexus and Toyota recall letters will be mailed by late December 2025, and dealers will update the software for the panoramic view monitor system’s parking assist ECU.
With questions about the backup camera recall, Lexus owners may call 800-255-3987 and Toyota customers can call 800-331-4331.
CarComplaints.com will update our website when Toyota announces which model years are included in the recall.