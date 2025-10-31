Toyota Backup Camera Problems Cause Recall of 1.2 Million Vehicles

Multiple Lexus and Toyota models are recalled because the camera images can freeze or fail.

October 31, 2025 — A Toyota backup camera recall involves more than 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the camera images may freeze or not display when shifting into REVERSE.

Toyota says these models are recalled due to the backup camera problems, but the automaker didn't announce which model years are affected.

Recalled Toyota Vehicles

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota Camry

Toyota Crown

Toyota Crown Signia

Toyota Grand Highlander

Toyota Highlander

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Mirai

Toyota Prius

Toyota RAV4

Toyota Sienna

Recalled Lexus Vehicles

Lexus ES

Lexus GX

Lexus LC

Lexus LS

Lexus LX

Lexus NX

Lexus RX

Lexus RZ

Lexus TX

According to Toyota:

"Under certain circumstances, the backup camera image in the subject vehicles may not be displayed or may freeze briefly after being displayed while reversing. If this occurs while the vehicle is being reversed, the vehicle may not meet a federal safety standard, and there can be an increased risk of a crash with a person behind the vehicle."

The backup camera image recall includes more than 99,000 vehicles in Canada.

Lexus and Toyota recall letters will be mailed by late December 2025, and dealers will update the software for the panoramic view monitor system’s parking assist ECU.

With questions about the backup camera recall, Lexus owners may call 800-255-3987 and Toyota customers can call 800-331-4331.

CarComplaints.com will update our website when Toyota announces which model years are included in the recall.