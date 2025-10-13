BMW Engine Starter Fire Recall: Park Outside

BMW warns owners to park outside and away from things that can catch fire.

October 13, 2025 — A BMW engine starter recall includes nearly 211,000 vehicles at risk of fires from starters that suffer from short circuits.

BMW dealers will replace the starters, but until then owners are advised to park outside and away from things that can burn.

The BMW engine starter recall includes these vehicles.

2019-2021 BMW 330i

2019-2022 BMW Z4

2020-2022 BMW 530i

2020-2022 BMW X3

2020-2022 BMW X4

2021-2022 BMW 430i

2021-2022 BMW 430i Convertible

2022 BMW 230i

In addition, a Toyota Supra starter recall was announced because the vehicle is a joint venture of BMW and Toyota.

According to BMW, the engine starter relay can corrode from water and cause the relay to overheat and short circuit.

A "thermal event" can occur while driving or when the BMW is parked and shut off. BMW is aware of several thermal events since 2024 but is unaware of any injuries.

A BMW starter fire recall in Canada includes 14,573 vehicles.

BMW dealers will need a whole lotta engine starters to repair all the vehicles, so interim starter recall letters will be mailed November 14, 2025. Owners will receive second starter recall letters when dealerships have all the replacement engine starters in stock.

Again, please park outside until your vehicle is repaired. You may also contact BMW at 800-525-7417.