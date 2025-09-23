Recall: BMW X5 and X7 Windshields May Not Be Sealed

BMW X5 and X7 windshield may leak water in components due to faulty windshield seals.

September 23, 2025 — BMW has recalled more than 1,400 X5 and X7 vehicles because the windshields may not be sealed.

This can allow water to enter the power distribution boxes or electronic control units.

The recalled 2026 BMW X5 plug-in hybrid, BMW X5, and BMW X7 vehicles may allow water inside the electrical components which could lead to electronic problems such as headlight failures and door closing functions.

BMW also says an electrical short circuit increases the risk of fires while driving or parked.

According to BMW:

"If the windshield was not sealed according to specifications, then it could be possible for water to ingress at the right-hand A-pillar. If water traveled down the A-pillar, it could contact a power distribution box and an electronic control unit."

BMW found the problem August 11 during quality assurance testing when water was able to enter the interior of the vehicle at the A-pillar. An investigation showed a problem with the windshield bonding material.

BMW is not aware of any fires, crashes or injuries caused by the windshield problems.

BMW expects to mail recall letters October 17, 2025. BMW dealerships will check the windshield seals for leaks and repair any faulty seals. In addition, the control units and wiring will be replaced if necessary.

BMW X5 and BMW X7 owners may contact the automaker at 800-525-7417.