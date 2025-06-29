BMW i-Series Recall Issued To Prevent Stalled Vehicles

BMW recalls 78,000 vehicles because they can lose drive power while driving.

June 29, 2025 — BMW has recalled more than 78,000 i-Series vehicles because they may stall while driving.

Recalled are 2022-2025 BMW i4, 2022-2024 BMW iX, 2023-2024 BMW i7 and 2024 BMW i5 vehicles with electric drive motor software that may shut down the high voltage system. This will cause a loss of drive power.

The specifics, according to BMW:

"In certain vehicle production configurations, the software may erroneously detect a double-isolation condition. As a fail-safe measure, this will cause a shutdown of the high-voltage system approximately 15-20 seconds after a warning message is displayed. Power assisted steering and braking are not affected."

BMW is unaware of any crash or injury reports, but a collision can easily occur if a vehicle just stops moving while driving.

A driver will see a red warning message and a red warning symbol if the problem occurs in an i-Series vehicle.

BMW estimates 43 warranty claims have been filed about the i-Series defects.

About 7,200 of the BMW vehicles are recalled in Canada.

BMW owners can take their i-Series vehicles to dealers to have the electric drive motor software updated, or it can be performed over-the-air.

BMW expects to mail i-Series recall letters August 5, 2025, but owners with questions may call 800-525-7417.