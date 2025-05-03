BMW Starter-Generator Problems Cause Recall

BMW recalls 4,600 vehicles at risk of stalled engines and electrical smoldering and fires.

May 2, 2025 — BMW has recalled about 4,600 vehicles because they could stall without warning or possibly experience electrical fires.

The recall includes these 2025 models:

2025 BMW 330i

2025 BMW 330i xDrive

2025 BMW 530i

2025 BMW 530i xDrive

2025 BMW 4 Series Coupe (430i, 430i xDrive)

2025 BMW 4 Series Convertible (430i, 430i xDrive)

2025 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe (430i, 430i xDrive)

2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive

According to BMW, the electrical connection between the starter-generator and battery may come loose and cause the vehicle to stall. A fire is possible if the wiring overheats.

A supplier apparently caused the problem by making mistakes when building the power connector components of the starter-generators. BMW found a gap could form at the connector location and cause a loose connection between the connector and the positive battery cable or wiring harness.

BMW received a dealer report from a dealer outside the U.S. in December 2024 where the vehicle wouldn't start and there was a burning odor in the engine compartment. It was determined there was local smoldering at the connection between the positive battery cable and the starter-generator.

BMW opened an investigation and more reports arrived from the field.

The automaker found there were several starter-generator suppliers, but the problems occurred to starter-generators manufactured by one supplier.

BMW recall letters will be mailed May 23, 2025. Dealers will possibly replace the starter-generators and positive battery cables.

BMW owners may contact BMW customer service at 800-525-7417.