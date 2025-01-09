BMW Water Pump Class Action Lawsuit Follows Recall

BMW owner says her vehicle is now worthless because of a water pump recall.

January 9, 2025 — A BMW water pump class action lawsuit alleges a recall to replace the water pump will cost a Georgia plaintiff hours of her time.

The BMW class action alleges the water pumps should never need to be recalled because the pumps should never fail.

The referenced BMW water pump recall includes these BMW vehicles.

2012-2015 BMW X1 sDrive28i, X1 xDrive28i

2012-2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

2012-2016 BMW 528i, 528i xDrive

2016-2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e

2014-2016 BMW 2 Series Coupe (228i, 228xi)

2015-2016 BMW 2 Series Convertible (228i, 228xi)

2013-2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i, X3 xDrive28i

2015-2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

2012-2016 BMW 3 Series Sedan (328i, 328xi)

2014-2015 BMW 3 Series Sportswagon (328i, 328xi)

2014-2016 BMW 4 Series Coupe (428i, 428i xDrive)

2014-2016 BMW 4 Series Convertible (428i, 428i xDrive)

2014-2016 BMW 328xi Gran Turismo

2015-2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe (428i, 428xi)

BMW says about 1% of the vehicles may have problems, and out of 720,000 vehicles about 18 reports had been received about water pump "thermal events."

It cost $405 to file the class action lawsuit for more than $5 million, but the plaintiff does not claim her vehicle had any problems with the water pump. But she does claim she "has been greatly inconvenienced" by the BMW water pump recall.

BMW issued a water pump recall in August 2024 for about 720,000 vehicles, but the plaintiff complains even though BMW will replace the water pump for free and freely install a protective shield, the recall will cost her hours of her time.

The plaintiff also complains she must take her vehicle five miles away to a dealer for free water pump repairs. She also complains about the cost to tow her vehicle to a dealer and how it could take a tow truck 30 minutes to arrive. However, BMW doesn't say a vehicle must be towed to a dealer.

"Given the additional time it takes for a tow truck to arrive, roughly thirty minutes, Plaintiff would spend more than an hour on her vehicle, unless of course, one is to assume that Plaintiff drives her potentially flammable Class Vehicle to the dealership."

The plaintiff also contends "there is no explanation on the cause of the Defect," but BMW said in August 2024: "Blowby-liquid from the positive crankcase ventilation system may collect on the intake air hose. If this occurs, then this liquid could drip onto the plug connector. Over time, this could lead to fluid ingress into the plug and the possibility of a short circuit."

And the BMW water pump class action lawsuit says:

"Specifically, these Class Vehicles have malfunctions regarding the improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump that may allow water to collect on the plug connector, causing an electrical shortage, which could increase the risk of a thermal event and, potentially, a fire."

According to the water pump lawsuit, the plaintiff owns a worthless vehicle.

"In all, Defendant’s Recall amounts to tens of thousands of hours and dollars needlessly taken from Plaintiff and other Class Vehicle owners. Plaintiff suffered injury through Defendant’s conduct in that he suffered economic loss and purchased a vehicle that is now worthless and unsafe."

The same lawyers also filed a separate BMW water pump class action lawsuit which relies on similar allegations.

The BMW water pump class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Sedera Huff v. BMW of North America, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Sultzer & Lipari, PLLC, and Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo, LLC.