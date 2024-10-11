BMW Water Pump Recall Causes Lawsuit

BMW class action lawsuit alleges water pump recall won't fix 720,000 vehicles.

October 11, 2024 — A BMW water pump recall has caused a class action lawsuit that was filed about six weeks after BMW recalled more than 720,000 vehicles for water pump problems.

According to BMW water pump recall documents:

"Blowby-liquid from the positive crankcase ventilation system may collect on the intake air hose. If this occurs, then this liquid could drip onto the plug connector. Over time, this could lead to fluid ingress into the plug and the possibility of a short circuit." — BMW

The BMW water pump lawsuit includes these recalled vehicles:

2014-2016 BMW 228i

2014-2016 BMW 228xi

2012-2016 BMW 328i

2012-2016 BMW 328xi

2014-2016 BMW 428i

2015-2016 BMW 428xi

2012-2016 BMW 528i

2012-2015 BMW X1

2013-2017 BMW X3

2015-2018 BMW X4

2016-2018 BMW X5

2012-2016 BMW Z4

BMW told the government about 1% of the recalled vehicles may be defective, and BMW didn't tell customers not to drive their vehicles.

The automaker says the chance of a fire is "rare," and as of August 2024, out of 720,000 vehicles, BMW was aware of "18 customer complaints, concerns, and/or field instances, in the US market, that relate, or may relate, to the issue identified in this report."

The repairs for the BMW water pump recall includes dealerships installing protective shields and if necessary, the water pumps and plug connectors will be replaced.

BMW Water Pump Lawsuit — The Plaintiff

The class action was filed by South Carolina plaintiff Quinyan Skinner who purchased a 2018 BMW X5 in March 2021.

Although a free water pump recall has been issued and the plaintiff doesn't claim her vehicle had any problems with the water pump, she filed the class action for more than $5 million.

The plaintiff filed the water pump lawsuit on October 3, and she complains "she has never been told of any recalls or defects related to the improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump."

However, BMW told the government that water pump recall letters would not be mailed until October 4, 2024.

The plaintiff also complains the recall and free repairs will take up her time, allegedly hours of it. She says she will have to "spend time and money to transport herself and her defective Class Vehicle" to a BMW dealer 10 minutes away.

Then she complains about the cost to tow her vehicle, though she doesn't allege why it would need to be towed.

"In addition to the sheer amount of time spent in repairing her vehicle, Plaintiff is faced with another difficult expense, the price of towing her vehicle. The average cost of towing, per mile, is $4.75 per mile. Given Plaintiff's roughly 6.1-mile commute, this cost amounts to $28.97, which Plaintiff must pay for her own Class Vehicle to be safely repaired."

The class action lawsuit says given the additional time for a tow truck to arrive, estimated to be 30 minutes: "Plaintiff would spend more than an hour with her vehicle, unless of course, one is to assume that Plaintiff drives her potentially flammable Class Vehicle to the dealership."

"In all, Defendant’s Recall amounts to tens of thousands of hours and dollars needlessly taken from Plaintiff and other Class Vehicle owners." — BMW water pump lawsuit

Although BMW described the water pump problem, the lawsuit alleges the recall "does nothing to truly address this risk, given that there is no explanation on the cause of the Defect."

The plaintiff also complains because her BMW has been recalled and will be repaired for free, she is stuck with a devalued vehicle.

"Plaintiff suffered injury in that she purchased a vehicle that is worthless." — BMW water pump lawsuit

The BMW water pump lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Quinyan Skinner v. BMW of North America, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Sultzer & Lipari, PLLC, and Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo, LLC.