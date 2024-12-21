BMW Recalls X1 SUVs For Weak B-Pillars

BMW X1 xDrive28i and BMW X1 M35i SUVs may not do too well in crash impacts.

December 21, 2024 — A BMW X1 B-pillar recall involves more than 3,300 SUVs, but BMW is still working on how they will repair the problems.

Recalled are 2025 BMW X1 xDrive28i and BMW X1 M35i vehicles built with left and right B-pillar reinforcement plates that may not be strong enough.

This will cause big problems in a crash.

The problem was discovered September 23 when a BMW X1 was discovered with a cracked B-pillar reinforcement plate at an assembly plant.

BMW worked with suppliers and determined an out-of-specification material was used by a supplier.

BMW says it is unaware of any crashes or injuries relating to the weak B-pillars.

Engineers are working on a recall remedy, but owners can expect to receive BMW X1 recall letters by the end of 2024 or shortly thereafter.

BMW X1 owners may call 800-525-7417.