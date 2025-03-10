BMW Recalls X3 sDrive30i and X3 xDrive30i

More than 40,000 BMW vehicles need new second-row seat side door locking modules.

March 10, 2025 — BMW has recalled more than 40,000 model year 2022-2024 X3 sDrive30i and X3 xDrive30i vehicles because of problems with the door locks.

BMW says the second-row seat side door locking modules may not work properly which can allow the doors to be unlocked with a single motion. This is a violation of federal safety standards.

"On potentially affected vehicles, the second row seat side doors do not require separate actions to unlock, and to unlatch (via the interior door handle) the doors and, therefore, this could increase the risk of safety to rear seat occupants."

BMW is not aware of any warranty claims, complaints or field reports.

BMW recall letters are expected to be mailed April 14, 2025, and dealerships plan on replacing the second-row seat side door locking modules.

BMW X3 sDrive30i and X3 xDrive30i owners may call 800-525-7417.