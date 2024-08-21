BMW Water Pump Recall Issued After 'Thermal Events'

BMW water pump recall involves 720,000 vehicles following at least 18 water pump reports.

August 21, 2024 — A BMW water pump recall involves more than 720,000 of these vehicles because the water pumps can short-circuit and catch fire.

2012-2015 BMW X1 sDrive28i

2012-2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i

2012-2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

2012-2016 BMW 528i

2012-2016 BMW 528i xDrive

2012-2016 BMW 328i

2012-2016 BMW 328xi

2016-2018 BMW X5 xdrive 40e

2014-2016 BMW 228i

2014-2016 BMW 228xi

2014-2016 BMW 428i

2014-2016 BMW 428i xDrive

2014-2016 BMW 328xi Gran Turismo

2013-2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i

2013-2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i

2015-2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

2015-2016 BMW 428xi

BMW says the problem is the water pump's electrical plug connector.

"Blowby-liquid from the positive crankcase ventilation system may collect on the intake air hose. If this occurs, then this liquid could drip onto the plug connector. Over time, this could lead to fluid ingress into the plug and the possibility of a short circuit." — BMW

BMW believes only about 1% of the vehicles may have problems, and the automaker says "thermal events" can occur, but a fire is allegedly rare.

BMW learned about the problem from a thermal incident in South Korea, and a search for other events discovered a water pump incident in the U.S.

As of August 2024, BMW is aware of "18 customer complaints, concerns, and/or field instances, in the US market, that relate, or may relate, to the issue identified in this report."

However, there are no known crashes or injuries.

BMW water pump recall letters are expected to be mailed October 4, 2024. BMW dealers will install protective shields, and if necessary the water pumps and plug connectors will be replaced.

The shield will be installed to divert any fluid that might drop down onto the pump from the positive crankcase ventilation intake air hose.

Owners with questions about the BMW water pump recall may call 800-525-7417.