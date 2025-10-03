Toyota Supra Engine Starters May Catch Fire

Recall: Owners warned to park Toyota Supras outside and away from anything that could burn.

October 3, 2025 — A Toyota Supra engine starter recall has been announced for 2020-2022 cars with starters that may short circuit and catch fire.

About 1,500 cars are recalled in the U.S. and Canada, and all owners should park outside and away from anything that can catch fire, at least until the Supra starters have been replaced.

Water can enter a part of the engine starter, cause corrosion of the parts and lead to a short circuit and fire that can occur while driving or when the Supra is parked with the ignition off.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released details about the Toyota Supra starter recall because the government is currently shut down.

Toyota Supra owners will be contacted by the end of November 2025 so dealerships can replace the faulty starters with new and improved starters.

Toyota Supra drivers with concerns should call 800-331-4331.