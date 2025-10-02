Toyota and Subaru 12v Battery Problems Cause Lawsuit

Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4x electric vehicle batteries allegedly drain. Constantly.

October 2, 2025 — Toyota and Subaru 12v battery problems are the focus of a consolidated class action lawsuit regarding the batteries in 2023-2025 Subaru Solterra and 2023-2025 Toyota bZ4x electric vehicles.

Just like a typical gasoline engine, the 12-volt battery is involved in starting the motor.

But instead of powering the components of an internal gasoline motor, the Subaru and Toyota 12v batteries operate a switch between the high voltage EV battery and the drive motors that allow electricity to begin flowing to the motors.

The lawsuit alleges drained batteries are a routine problem and replacing the batteries is a waste of time because those will also drain.

The plaintiffs contend their Subaru and Toyota vehicles are simply not fit for ordinary use when the 12v batteries suddenly drain and strand the drivers and passengers.

According to the class action, many Subaru and Toyota customers "have been through multiple 12-volt batteries in mere months and at 10,000 or fewer miles," even though 12v batteries should last several years and tens or hundreds of thousands of miles.

Toyota and Subaru purportedly failed to warn consumers about the 12v battery problems, and dealers have allegedly failed to adequately repair the battery charging systems which drain the batteries.

A Subaru Solterra or Toyota bZ4x battery will completely drain and leave the vehicle unable to start and the occupants stuck where they are.

"This defect...also results in a considerable expenditure of time and out-of-pocket funds by Plaintiffs and Class members, who must jumpstart their vehicles or arrange for them to be towed, wait for dealerships to charge or replace batteries, arrange separate transportation to school, work, medical appointments, and so on." — 12v battery class action

The 10 customers who filed the 12v battery class action lawsuit say some people did have their 12-volt batteries replaced for free under warranties. But because the charging system is supposedly defective, the battery replacement is never permanent and a customer must continue replacing their battery.

The Subaru and Toyota drained battery class action lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Franklin Huffman / California / 2024 Subaru Solterra

John Wade / California / 2023 Toyota BZ4X

Ming Chao / Washington / 2024 Toyota BZ4X

Danielle Buls / Washington / 2024 Subaru Solterra

Michelle Atkins / Washington / 2024 Subaru Solterra

Claudia Diez / New York / 2024 Subaru Solterra

David Perilstein / New York / 2024 Toyota BZ4X

Matthew Kull / New Jersey / 2024 Subaru Solterra

Kathryn Schauberger / Wisconsin / 2024 Toyota BZ4X

Joseph Gill / Pennsylvania / 2024 Toyota bZ4X

The Subaru and Toyota 12v battery lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California (Sacramento Division): John Wade v. Toyota Motor North America Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Keller Rohrback L.L.P., Shub Johns & Holbrook LLP, and Wittels McInturff Palikovic.