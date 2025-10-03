Toyota Recalls 427,000 Trucks and SUVs Over 14-Inch Screens

Recall includes Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tundra hybrid trucks, along with Toyota Sequoias.

October 2, 2025 — Nearly 427,000 Toyota trucks and SUVs are recalled because the 14-inch multimedia display screens may go wacky.

Toyota didn't release many details, but the recall includes 2022-2025 Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tundra hybrid trucks, along with 2023-2025 Toyota Sequoia SUVs.

About 394,000 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and another 32,733 are recalled in Canada.

Toyota says the 14-inch multimedia center display could show a half green, full green or full black screen due to software problems. This means using the rearview camera may be impossible.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released details about the Toyota recall because the government is currently shut down.

Toyota dealers will update the multimedia display software after truck and SUV owners are contacted by the end of November 2025.

With questions about the Toyota 14-inch display screen recall, please call 800-331-4331.