Toyota Recalls Tacoma Trucks Over Driveshaft Problems

About 6,400 Tacoma 4-wheel-drive trucks recalled to prevent rollaways and to fix steering issues.

October 2, 2025 — A Toyota Tacoma driveshaft recall includes about 6,400 model year 2025 Tacoma 4-wheel-drive trucks in the U.S. and Canada.

According to Toyota, parts used in the front driveshaft joints in the trucks may not have been manufactured with the correct material and can deform or break while driving.

The result? The Tacoma driver may not be able to complete a turn as intended.

And if the Tacoma is a full-time 4-wheel-drive truck and the part breaks, the Tacoma may roll away even with the transmission in PARK if the parking brake isn't engaged.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released details about the Tacoma driveshaft recall because the government is currently shut down. However, here's what Toyota dealers plan to do.

Dealers will inspect the front driveshaft assembly serial numbers and replace one or both of the assemblies if necessary. But that won't happen until Tacoma driveshaft recall letters are mailed at the end of November 2025.

With questions about the driveshaft recall, Toyota Tacoma owners may call 800-331-4331.