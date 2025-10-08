Toyota Sienna Recall Issued For Welding Problem on Seat Rails

More than 62,000 Sienna minivans will have second-row seat rails replaced.

October 7, 2025 — A 2025 Toyota Sienna recall involves more than 62,000 minivans equipped with second-row seats that are mounted on seat rails that may not have been welded correctly.

This means the seat may not remain secured in a crash, especially if the seat is occupied.

Toyota released limited information about the Sienna minivan recall, but owners should watch for recall letters in December 2025.

Toyota dealers will need to replace the second-row seat rails with rails that were properly welded.

More than 7,000 of the Sienna minivans are recalled in Canada.

Sienna owners with questions may call Toyota at 800-331-4331.