Lexus and Toyota Engine Problems Lead to Recall

Machining debris may ruin Toyota Tundra, Lexus LX and Lexus GX engines.

November 6, 2025 — Lexus and Toyota engine problems have caused a recall of about 127,000 model year 2022-2024 Toyota Tundra, 2022-2024 Lexus LX and 2024 Lexus GX vehicles.

The government has not announced details about the engine recall, but Toyota says the engine problems are caused by leftover machining debris that should have been removed from the engines when they were built.

The engine can knock, lose power and possibly stall. A driver may also notice the engine is simply not running the way it should.

Those engine problems can occur at any time, including while driving highway speeds. And it's likely the engine will not restart once it stops.

Lexus and Toyota are working on how dealers will repair the engine problems and if the engines may need to be replaced.

Owners of Toyota Tundra, Lexus LX and Lexus GX vehicles will receive engine recall notices by early January 2026.

No additional engine recall details were released, but Toyota Tundra owners may call 800-331-4331, and Lexus customers may call 800-255-3987.