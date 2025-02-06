Another Toyota and Lexus Steering Column Recall

Driver's airbags can deactivate due to problems in the steering columns.

February 6, 2025 — A Toyota steering column recall has been issued following a recall and expanded recall in 2023.

Toyota says some of these vehicles were not properly repaired.

About 1,750 of these vehicles are recalled because the driver's airbags may deactivate.

2023 Toyota Corolla

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

2023 Toyota Highlander

2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2023 Toyota Tacoma

2023 Lexus RX350

2023-2024 Lexus NX250

2023-2024 Lexus NX350

According to Toyota, an electrical connection inside the steering column's spiral cable assembly may not be welded properly. This can cause the connection to separate and deactivate the driver's air bag.

The spiral cables caused a recall of more than 100,000 vehicles in July, then a few months later the Toyota recall was expanded to about 150,000 vehicles.

Toyota and Lexus recall letters will be mailed at the end of March 2025, and dealers will replace the spiral cable assemblies if necessary.

Owners may call 800-331-4331 and ask about Toyota recall number 25TA02 or Lexus recall number 25LA02.