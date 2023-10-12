Toyota Spiral Cable Recall Expanded

Toyota recalls 43,000 more vehicles following a July 2023 recall.

October 12, 2023 — Toyota has expanded a July recall, bringing the total number of recalled vehicles in the U.S. to 153,000.

2023 Toyota Corolla

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

2023 Toyota Highlander

2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2023 Toyota Tacoma

However, the previous recall involved Lexus vehicles which are not included in this expanded recall.

About 43,000 Toyota vehicles may have spiral cable assemblies in the steering columns that may lose electrical connections on the circuits controlling the driver’s airbags.

If this occurs, the airbag warning light will illuminate and the driver’s airbag may not deploy in a crash.

Toyota dealers will inspect the serial numbers of the spiral cables and possibly replace them with new cables.

Toyota notified owners originally involved in this recall in September 2023. Toyota will notify newly affected owners by early-November 2023.

Toyota owners may call 800-331-4331.