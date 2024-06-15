Toyota Crown Recall Involves Front and Rear Cameras

Toyota recalls about 13,600 model year 2023 Crown cars for front and rear camera failures.

June 15, 2024 — A Toyota Crown recall involves about 13,000 cars in the U.S. and 650 in Canada.

The 2023 Toyota Crown mild hybrid cars are equipped with front and rear cameras that may short-circuit from water entering the cameras.

Toyota says the Crown camera images may not display to drivers.

The problem violates safety regulations, but more Crown recall details weren't released.

Toyota Crown owners will be notified about the camera recall in the middle of August 2024, and Toyota dealerships will inspect the camera serial numbers to know if the cameras should be replaced.

Owners of 2023 Toyota Crown cars may call the automaker at 800-331-4331.