Zoox Car Accidents Lead to Investigation of Automated Systems

Toyota Highlanders equipped with Zoox automated driving systems suddenly braked.

May 18, 2024 — Two Zoox car accidents have caused the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open an investigation into the Zoox automated driving system (ADS).

According to NHTSA, two Zoox accidents occurred in Toyota Highlanders equipped with automated driving systems created by Zoox, and both incidents involved motorcycles.

Thankfully the incidents resulted only in minor injuries, but the collisions are of interest to federal regulators due to the rapid deployment of automated technologies.

In the Zoox accidents, the Toyota Highlanders suddenly braked and caused the motorcyclists to run into the Highlanders.

Both collisions occurred during the day and within the operating design limits of the Zoox automated driving systems.

Federal safety regulators will investigate how the Zoox automated driving system performs in the real world and how the two reported incidents occurred.

However, NHTSA also wants to learn how the system operates in crosswalks and the workings of the system in various read-end collision possibilities.

