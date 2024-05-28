Toyota Tacoma Paint and Clear Coat Problems Cause Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges Toyota Tacoma trucks are covered with defective paint and clear coat.

May 28, 2024 — Toyota Tacoma paint and clear coat problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges the clear coat and paint are defective.

According to the lawsuit, the paint and clear coat are of poor quality or not adequately applied.

This allegedly causes the Tacoma paint to oxidize and turn dull as the clear coat weakens and falls apart.

The Toyota Tacoma oxidation allegedly causes the paint to turn dull, become faded and take on a chalky/dusty appearance.

The class action says the deterioration of the clear coat can permanently dissolve the paint and "make the body of the vehicle susceptible to rust.”

The Toyota Tacoma paint and clear coat lawsuit includes:

"All persons in the United States who purchased the Class Vehicles in the United States during the statutes of limitations for each cause of action alleged."

However, the class action doesn't list which Tacoma model years are involved.

California plaintiff Mark Greif owns a 2015 Tacoma TRD Sport which has suffered from the paint and clear coat problems. He asserts repairing the damage can cost anywhere from $500 to $6,000, based on the condition of the clear coat and peeling paint.

The plaintiff contends Tacoma paint and clear coat should hold up for many years in all types of weather, climate and terrain. And the plaintiff argues reliable paint and clear coat "are not technologically or commercially unfeasible."

Toyota allegedly made false and misleading representations about the Tacoma trucks.

The Tacoma lawsuit references complaints truck owners have made about paint and clear coat problems.

"I first noticed the issue as a little rough paint on the roof of the truck so didn't think much of it. It then started on my hood the same way with the lines. I took it to the local dealership body shop and two other body shops and all said it was paint failure. The local Toyota body shop said they expected Toyota Corporate to send out letters any day as it was becoming a common issue. This was over 3 years ago. Still no letter." — 2015 Toyota Tacoma owner

The Tacoma owner called the corporate office and was told there was no paint or clear coat recall, but the dealership should be contacted.

"I have called corporate many times and continue to check in with the dealership but the paint is getting worse. The dealership says it will need a complete paint job as it's even starting to degrade on the doors. They gave me a rough estimate of $6000. I took it to a local small body shop and received an estimate of $4200. The Cadillac dealer body shop was in the $6000 range as well."

The Toyota Tacoma paint and clear coat class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Mark Greif v. Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Manfred, APC.