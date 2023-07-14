Toyota and Lexus Recalls Vehicles Over Spiral Cables

About 116,000 vehicles recalled to prevent the vehicles from losing driver's airbags.

July 14, 2023 — Toyota has announced a recall of about 116,000 vehicles that could lose their driver-side airbags due to problems with spiral cables.

The Toyota and Lexus recall includes these models.

2023 Toyota Corolla

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

2023 Toyota Highlander

2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2023 Toyota Tacoma

2024 Lexus RX

2024 Lexus RX Hybrid

According to Toyota, the spiral cable assembly in the steering column may lose its electrical connection on the circuit that controls the driver’s airbag.

A driver will see an illuminated airbag warning light and the driver’s frontal airbag may not deploy in a crash.

About 6,000 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Toyota did not announced more details about the recall, but owners should watch for recall letters in September 2023.

Toyota and Lexus dealerships will inspect the serial numbers of the spiral cables and replace them with new cables if needed.

Toyota owners with questions may call 800-331-4331 and Lexus customers may call 800-255-3987.