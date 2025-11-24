Toyota Mirai Lawsuit Update: Case Deadlines Set

Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell car owners complain the cars are a whole lotta trouble.

November 24, 2025 — A California court has provided an update to a Toyota Mirai lawsuit and set deadlines the parties must meet.

Toyota and the owners who sued told the judge they have made "considerable progress" toward resolving the class action lawsuit filed about the Mirai cars.

The Toyota Mirai is a hydrogen fuel-cell car sold and leased only in California. But customers claim leasing or owning the cars isn't worth it.

The class action lawsuit includes "California citizens who purchased or leased Toyota Mirai vehicles from 2021 to 2024."

According to the lawsuit, Toyota seriously oversells not only the Mirai cars but also the ability to refuel them with hydrogen. A shortage of hydrogen fuel purportedly exists in California, and the lawsuit argues hydrogen fueling stations can sometimes be impossible to locate.

This leaves Mirai drivers unable to keep their cars going, and even finding a station isn't a guarantee of getting hydrogen because many refueling stations are allegedly closed and in need to repairs.

The lawsuit says Mirai buyers thought they would save money by driving the hydrogen fuel-cell cars, but instead they complain the price has drastically increased over the last four years. The plaintiffs further complain a $15,000 hydrogen fuel card provided by Toyota will not even come close to lasting three or more years as promised.

Even trying to use the hydrogen fuel card can supposedly fail because the hydrogen refueling stations are prone to "various internal issues."

Toyota Mirai Lawsuit Update

In addition to the original Toyota Mirai lawsuit, the judge has allowed the plaintiffs to modify and refile their class action four times.

Toyota and the plaintiffs told the judge they "continue to make considerable progress with resolution discussions but require more time given the large number of plaintiffs and documentation involved."

While the parties work on their differences, Judge Andre Birotte Jr. has set deadlines for Toyota to respond to the fourth amended class action.

According to the judge, Toyota has until January 15, 2026, to respond to the latest version of the Mirai lawsuit. The plaintiffs then have until February 16, 2026, to respond to Toyota's motion to dismiss the class action. Toyota will have until March 3, 2026, to reply to any opposition.

Any hearing on Toyota's motion to dismiss is set for March 20, 2026.

CarComplaints.com will update our website when additional details are released about the Toyota Mirai lawsuit.

The Toyota Mirai class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Bryan Caluwe et al., v. Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Beverly Hills Trial Attorneys, P.C.

This Toyota Mirai lawsuit was filed in 2024, but another class action was recently filed about the hydrogen fuel-cell cars, and that lawsuit is seeking a minimum of $5.7 billion from Toyota.