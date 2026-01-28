Recall: Toyota Prius Rear Doors May Suddenly Open

Toyota recalls 162,000 Prius cars because the electric rear door switches may activate.

January 28, 2026 — A Toyota Prius recall involves about 162,000 model year 2023-2026 cars because the rear doors may suddenly open while driving.

The government hasn't announced the Prius recall so recall information is limited.

But Toyota says the problem is the rear electric door switch which can suddenly activate due to a short circuit when water enters the switch. The rear door will open unless it's locked.

A Toyota Prius door switch recall affects 19,399 cars in Canada.

Prius owners who have questions may call 800-331-4331.