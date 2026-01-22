Ford Engine Block Heater Recall Follows 46 Fires

450,000 Ford Escape, Focus, Explorer and Lincoln MKC vehicles recalled to replace block heaters.

January 22, 2026 — Following 153 U.S. safety recalls in 2025, Ford is beginning 2026 with a recall of more than 450,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada due to engine block heaters that can catch fire.

Owners are warned not to plug in the engine block heaters until they have been replaced by Ford.

Ford is aware of at least 46 engine block heater fires, most which occurred in Canada.

The Ford and Lincoln engine block heater recall includes these vehicles.

2013-2018 Ford Focus

2013-2019 Ford Escape

2015-2016 Lincoln MKC

2024 Ford Explorer

The Ford Canada engine block heater recall includes these vehicles:

2021-2024 Ford Bronco

2021-2024 Ford Bronco Sport

2013-2022 Ford Escape

2016-2024 Ford Explorer

2013-2018 Ford Focus

2022-2024 Ford Maverick

2019-2024 Ford Ranger

2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair

2015-2019 Lincoln MKC

The engine block heater can crack and leak coolant and cause a short circuit when the heater is plugged in.

This recall follows a Ford and Lincoln engine block heater recall issued in October 2025.

According to Ford:

"In the affected vehicles, the engine block heater may develop a coolant leak through its element pins which could cause a resistive short circuit while the engine block heater system is plugged in. The risk of underhood fire is increased when the block heater is plugged into a 110-volt electrical supply without a functional circuit breaker or Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) power outlet."

Interim Ford engine block heater recall letters will be mailed February 13, 2026, and second letters will be mailed when dealers are ready to replace the block heaters. Ford estimates that will be in April.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332 and ask about engine block heater recall number 26S01 or 25SA4.