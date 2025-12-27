Ford 1-Liter Engine Problems Investigated in Fiesta and Focus

2015-2017 Ford Fiesta and 2015-2018 Ford Focus vehicles equipped with 1.0L engines that fail.

December 27, 2025 — Ford 1-liter engine problems are under investigation if those engines are installed in 2015-2017 Ford Fiesta and 2015-2018 Ford Focus vehicles with manual transmissions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received at least 44 complaints about 1.0L engine problems, including total engine failures.

Some Ford Focus owners who complained said dealers told them the problem may be related to a December 2023 recall.

The owner of a 2017 Ford Focus said they were driving 55 mph when the oil warning light illuminated and they saw oil leaking from the oil pan. The owner also noticed a rod that had slightly detached from the oil pan.

The Focus was taken to the dealer to be diagnosed and the failure was linked to the Ford Focus recall in 2023, but the vehicle identification number was not included.

According to NHTSA, some Ford drivers report seeing low engine oil pressure warning lights immediately preceding a complete loss or reduction of power while driving.

"Based on a preliminary review of data...this may be due to fragments of timing belt material that wear off and accumulate inside the oil pump. This debris can gradually clog the oil pump pick-up screen and result in sudden oil starvation of the engine and ultimately engine seizure." — NHTSA

The investigation will determine how bad the 1-liter engine problem is and how it affects safety.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Ford Fiesta and Ford Focus engine investigation which includes more than 10,400 vehicles.