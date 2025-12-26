Recall: Ford Mustang Mach-E Lights Can Fail

About 62,000 vehicles recalled for loss of turn signals, daytime running lights and headlights.

December 26, 2025 — Ford Mustang Mach-E lighting problems have caused a recall of about 62,000 vehicles equipped with turn signals, daytime running lights, low beam and high beam headlights that can fail.

Ford blames the problem on light driver control module B in 2025-2026 Mach-E vehicles.

Obviously losing the lighting is dangerous at night, but it also violates federal safety standards.

The technical specifics for losing the lighting:

"A faulted Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) component within the LDCMB prevents the module from rebooting, resulting in the LDCMB not communicating on the vehicle’s Controller Area Network (CAN) bus. Root cause of the faulted NVM component remains under investigation."

A Mach-E driver will see an “Advanced Front Lighting Feature Temporarily Unavailable” warning if the problem occurs. And when using the turn signal the indicator light will flash at an increased rate.

A Ford Mustang Mach-E recall in Canada involves 7,000 vehicles.

Interim Ford Mustang Mach-E recall letters will be mailed between January 26 and January 30, 2026. Second recall letters will be mailed prior to repairs, expected to be in April 2026.

Ford will release an over-the-air (OTA) update or dealers will update the software.

Ford Mustang Mach-E owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this lighting recall is 25C71.