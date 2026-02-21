Recall: GM Rear Wheels Lockup While Driving

Cadillac, Chevy and GMC models have experienced locked rear wheels, causing 1 crash.

February 21, 2026 — Nearly 46,000 General Motors vehicles are recalled because the rear wheels might lockup in vehicles equipped with 10 speed transmissions and GM's Electronic Transmission Range Select (ETRS) systems.

GM is aware of at least 12 incidents where the rear wheels locked up and one resulting crash.

The rear wheels can lockup on these recalled GM vehicles if the transmission control valves fail.

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe

2022 Chevrolet Suburban

2022 GMC Yukon / GMC Yukon XL

2022 Cadillac Escalade / Cadillac Escalade ESV

According to General Motors:

"A transmission control valve in some of these vehicles may be susceptible to excess wear over time, resulting in a gradual loss of pressure within the valve that can cause harsh shifting. In rare cases, the rear wheels may experience a momentary lock up or may remain locked."

A driver should be on guard for locked rear wheels if the vehicle experiences harsh shifting.

General Motors dealers will install new transmission control module software that will monitor valve performance and is supposed to detect excess wear about 10,000 miles before a wheel lockup could occur.

The automaker says the rear wheels lock up in a downshift from eighth gear, so the 10 speed transmission will be limited to fifth gear which GM says will prevent the possibility of a wheel lockup.

GM also says a service engine warning light and reduced propulsion message will also display in the instrument panel.

Owner recall letters are expected to be mailed March 30, 2026. Chevy owners may call 800-222-1020, Cadillac customers can call 800-458-8006 and GMC owners may call 800-462-8782.

GM's rear wheel lockup number is N252536750.

In a separate recall, GM says more than 1,000 vehicles are recalled for rear wheel lockup problems that should have been fixed under a 2024 recall.

The recall involves the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, GMC Sierra 2500, 3500, and 2020-2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. The transmission control valve may fail and cause the rear wheels to lock up.

The previously recalled vehicles will need to be returned to dealerships.

Dealers will update the transmission control software after recall letters are mailed March 30, 2026.

Owners may contact GMC at 800-462-8782 or Chevrolet at 800-222-1020.

GM's number for this recall is N252516560.