GM Recalls 102,000 Chevrolet Equinox Electric Vehicles

2025-2026 Chevy Equinox EV pedestrian alert sound systems may not be loud enough.

January 8, 2026 — General Motors has recalled 102,000 Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicles because of problems with the pedestrian alert sound systems.

The recalled 2025-2026 Chevy Equinox EV pedestrian alert sound systems may not change enough in volume when the vehicle is stopped compared to moving at slow speeds.

This is dangerous for pedestrians, but it also violates federal safety standards.

General Motors learned about the problem in September 2025 when an engineer found a sound alert problem on a 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV.

The specifics of the sound defect:

"The pedestrian alert sound system in these vehicles may have an incorrect software calibration and may not produce exterior sound at the required relative volume when the vehicle is travelling from stationary to 10 km/h (6.2 mph)."

About 21,000 of the electric vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Chevy Equinox EV recall letters should be mailed February 2, 2026, then the body control module software will be updated. The update will be performed over-the-air if available, although dealers can also do the updates.

Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicle owners may contact GM at 800-222-1020.