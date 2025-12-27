Chevrolet Bolt Battery Settlement Granted Final Approval

Numerous class action lawsuits allege Chevy Bolt batteries made the cars defective.

December 27, 2025 — A Chevrolet Bolt battery settlement has been granted final approval after the proceedings were delayed by problems in court.

Lawyers began filing class action lawsuits against General Motors shortly after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation five years ago into high voltage battery fires.

The government closed its Bolt battery investigation after GM issued recalls (here, here and here) for 2017-2022 Bolt cars, but the judge allowed the consolidated class action lawsuit to proceed as, In re Chevrolet Bolt EV Battery Litigation.

Although the judge approved the Bolt battery settlement by saying it was good for customers, most of the "benefits" of the settlement are things GM offered to customers long ago for free.

About 30 Chevrolet Bolt owners who filed the class action will receive $2,000 each, and the lawyers representing owners will receive $52,500,000.

The Chevy Bolt battery class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Altobelli et al., v. General Motors LLC, or, In Re Chevrolet Bolt EV Battery Litigation, Case No. 2:20-cv-13256.

Read about just some of the past actions based on Chevrolet Bolt batteries.