Ford Flex Backup Camera Recalls Close Down Investigation

Ford's 2 rearview camera recalls and warranty extension satisfy safety regulators.

February 7, 2026 — A Ford Flex backup camera failure investigation has been closed following two rearview camera recalls related to backup cameras supplied by Magna.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the investigation in October 2024 following complaints about backup camera failures in 2019 Ford Flex SUVs.

Drivers complained of upside-down, distorted or blank rearview camera images when shifting into REVERSE.

NHTSA received at least 85 complaints about the cameras and additional reports about the 2019 Flex vehicles. But while the investigation concerns only 2019 Ford Flex SUVs, NHTSA knew camera problems occurred in 2015-2018 Ford Flex, 2019 Ford Fiesta, 2019 Ford Taurus and 2019 Lincoln MKT vehicles.

Ford issued a backup camera recall in December 2024 for more than 30,000 model year 2019 Ford Flex, 2019 Ford Fiesta and 2019 Lincoln MKT vehicles. Dealers were told to replace the rearview cameras.

Ford had found problems with the solder joints that broke between the microcontroller and the printed circuit board. However, NHTSA believed other non-recalled vehicles were also equipped with defective rearview cameras.

In October 2025 Ford announced another backup camera recall which covered nearly 1.5 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Owners complained about the same blank and distorted camera images.

NHTSA notes the backup camera recall affected models with complaint rates greater than 10 per 100,000 vehicles. Other models with less than 10 complaints received a rearview camera warranty extension of 15 years and unlimited miles.

The government has closed its Ford Flex camera investigation based on Ford's actions.